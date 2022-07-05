Rita Ora Shines in Crystal Fringe Bandeau, Double-Waisted Jeans and Sharp Pumps for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 Couture Show

Rita Ora returned to Couture Week in Paris for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 show during Haute Couture Week. The star was part of a dazzling front row that included Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer and Rina Sawayama.

The “Phoenix” musician arrived at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for the show in a full Schiaparelli outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry, featuring a sparkling silver bandeau top. The sequin-covered strip featured numerous embroidered eyes — a Schiaparelli signature — given a burst of whimsical glamour from crystal fringe surrounding each. A pair of cream jeans, given an equally whimsical finish with two layered waistbands, gold buttons and silver swirls surrounding multicolored eyes embroidered across, completed her outfit. Ora’s look was also given a sharp boost with layered gold and silver bracelets, a metallic Schiaparelli clutch embellished with pearls and gold eye accents and massive gold statement earrings.

Rita Ora attends the Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022 couture show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Completing Ora’s look was a pair of sharp pumps. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress’ ensemble was completed with a patent leather pair that included glossy black uppers and what appeared to be a curved front strap. Though the style wasn’t fully visible beneath her jeans’ hems, Ora’s footwear was likely finished with stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, similarly to other silhouettes on the market from brands like Sam Edelman, Jimmy Choo and Ted Baker.

Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture collection, titled “The New Couture,” paid homage to the beauty of couture and the house’s ’80s and ’90s archives. The show featured numerous sculpted silk and leather bustier and corset tops, as well as gowns and skirts featuring sheer textures, draping and exaggerated proportions in black, white and jewel-toned velvets and silks. Adding a surrealist twist to the runway ensembles were wide hats, multicolored floral appliqués and Roseberry’s signature ornate gold and body part-themed jewelry — plus a range of pumps topped with shiny gold toes.

“We sometimes get defensive when our critics accuse us of just wanting to make beautiful things. But what’s wrong with wanting to make beautiful things? And to make truly beautiful things isn’t actually easy. But it is a privilege — and I’m grateful for it everyday,” Roseberry’s show notes proclaimed.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her most recent spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

