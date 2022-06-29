Rita Ora Swaps Bathrobe for Dangerous Extreme-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Raving to ‘Barricades’

Rita Ora shared her latest song on social media with a fashionable twist, courtesy of a quick wardrobe change.

The “Phoenix” musician shared a new video on Instagram, promoting her new single “Barricades” with Netsky. In the clip, Ora lip syncs to the song while in a makeup chair wearing a white bathrobe. However, the video cuts to her posing and making a kissing face to the camera in a sleek red dress, featuring a one-strap silhouette with asymmetric cutouts and a daring thigh-high slit. Equally bold red lipstick and a pair of gold stud earrings finish her look.

“Are you raving to Barricades with me?” Ora questioned her fans in the caption.

Completing Ora’s outfit — though they were only briefly seen — was a pair of black heeled sandals. The versatile pair featured thin ankle straps and wider toe straps for upper support. Finishing the pair – though Ora’s heels weren’t visible — was likely a set of stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, coordinating to similar Jimmy Choo, Kurt Geiger and Saint Laurent styles worn in recent weeks by Dixie D’Amelio, Princess Eugenie and Chrissy Teigen.

Ora’s new Instagram clip wasn’t her only venture into sleek heels in recent weeks. The star was also spotted on social media while in Madrid last week, posing in a blue denim logo-covered cropped cardigan and miniskirt, as well as buckled pointed-toe denim boots — all designed by Glenn Martens for Diesel.

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her most recent spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

