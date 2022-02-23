Rita Ora Suits Up in White Blazer and Hidden Heels for Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Rita Ora was all business while arriving at Fendi’s Fall 2022 show today during Milan Fashion Week. Accompanied by beau Taika Waititi, Ora was joined in the star-studded front row by Danna Paola, Naomi Watanabe, Chriselle Lim, Miss Fame, Chiara Ferragni and more.

For the occasion, the “Let You Love Me” singer wore a long-sleeved white blazer with sharp lapels, side slits and a knee-length silhouette. Cinched with a white belt accented with a “FF” logo buckle, the star paired the top with matching white wide-legged pants for a revamped take on suiting. Ora’s ensemble gained a bold boost from a range of accessories, including acetate-rimmed sunglasses, gold rings, an “R” pendant necklace and Fendi’s new white leather Fendigraphy mini bag.

Waititi coordinated with Ora in a white Fendi suit with cropped sleeves, beige suede loafers and dark sunglasses, creating a sweet matching couples’ moment in the front row.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive at the Fendi Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Rita Ora leaves the Fendi Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Ora’s footwear was faintly visible beneath her pants’ wide legs. However, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress‘ heels appeared to include an open-toed silhouette with thin soles and metallic toe straps. Whatever the silhouette may be, the style likely gave her look a neutral complement, allowing the suit to take center stage.

Rita Ora leaves the Fendi Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

A closer look at Ora’s hidden heels. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

Fendi’s Fall 2022 collection, designed by Kim Jones, was directly inspired by Fendi’s lighthearted Spring 1986 and Fall 2000 archives and Silvia Venturini Fendi’s own daughter, Delfina Delettrez. On the runway, models with slicked-back hair strutted in slip dresses, buckled coats, sheer jogger pants and corset tops that featured a pastel color palette, logo prints and detachable silhouettes. Looks were accessorized with Fendi-designed bags and shoes, including oversized shopper totes, furry Fendi First heels and the iconic Baguette bag cast in cashmere, shearling-lined leather and mink. Finishing touches came from Delettrez-designed jewelry, featuring new Master Key pendant necklaces and earrings, monogram ear cuffs and sparkling tennis bracelets.

Rita Ora leaves the Fendi Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Agostino Fabio / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “For You” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, buckled pumps and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, Roger Vivier and Miu Miu, among others. Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand that all retail for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

