Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Wife Akshata Murty’s Style Evolution, From Platforms to Flats

Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has become known for her elegant, faintly bohemian approach to fashion — which is quickly becoming mainstream.

The software heiress, also a fashion designer herself, frequently pairs chic jewel-toned and neutral daytime dresses, coats and evening gowns with a range of contemporary pieces. Beaded bracelets, smooth leather totes and both delicate and statement earrings often make appearances in most of her outfits.

These are paired with a close edit of sharp, classic styles in versatile hues of black and white. Formal and professional appearances frequently find Murty in glossy pointed-toe pumps. During evening events, she’s also been seen in satin platform sandals. Her more casual ensembles include similarly starkly colored footwear in a range of smooth silhouettes, including low-top Gucci sneakers, studded flatform sandals and chunky slides. As Murty continues her role as Sunak’s spouse in the public eye, discover her chic style over the years below.

In 2014, Murty attended a Moda Operandi party in London hosted by HONOR designer Giovanna Randall. For the occasion, she wore a deep orange cocktail dress with a quilted light brown Chanel satchel. Glossy red close-toed pumps completed her outfit with a vibrant finish.

(L-R): Cheryl Lobo, Akshata Murty, George Wells and Nicola Silverstone attend a Moda Operandi event hosted by HONOR designer Giovanna Randall in London on Nov. 6, 2014. CREDIT: David M. Benett/Getty Images for HONOR

While at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust in February 2022, Murty arrived with Sunak — then the Chancellor of the Exchequer. For the occasion, she wore a traditional Indian-embroidered one-shoulder white gown, paired with white satin platform sandals beneath. Her outfit was chicly accessorized with a studded white crossbody clutch by Coach, as well as two thin string bracelets and bejeweled statement earrings.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty attend a reception celebrating the British Asian Trust at the British Museum in London on Feb. 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

While leaving her home in July, Murty breezily paired a puff-sleeved black midi dress with thin small hoop earrings and a leather tote bag. Her outfit was boldly completed with a matching pair of leather flatform sandals, featuring silver stud embellishments and wide straps topped with curved buckles.

Akshata Murthy leaves her house in London on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

While greeting Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska before a Christmas tree lighting in London, Murty sharply buttoned into a deep blue coat-dress with a buckled waist and cuffed sleeves. Chic glossy black pumps provided a clean base for her ensemble.

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska and Akshata Murthy meet before the Christmas tree lighting at Downing Street in London on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Leon Neal/Getty Images

PHOTOS: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Wife Akshata Murty’s Chic Style Over the Years