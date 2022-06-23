Riley Keough Slips Into Metallic Halter Flower Dress and Velvet Boots at ‘The Terminal List’ Premiere

Riley Keough went ’70s sleek for the “Terminal List” premiere in Los Angeles. The actress stepped out for the occasion alongside co-stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and more for the premiere of the Prime Video drama, which follows a Navy SEAL’s investigation on his platoon’s ambush.

While arriving at Directors Guild of America for the occasion, the “Girlfriend Experience” star hit the red carpet in a sleek gold dress from Saint Laurent. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, her knee-length number was composed of light-catching jersey lamine. Giving the piece a sultry edge was a high neckline with a central slit, creating a cutout moment. For added drama, the piece was complete with a gathered waist and ruffled black flower in its center. Keough’s look was completed with a pleated Saint Laurent bar clutch, crafted from black satin and featuring a “YSL” logo accent.

Riley Keough attends the premiere of “The Terminal List” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Keough opted for a pair of sharp black boots — also by Saint Laurent. Her $1,695 Kidd boots featured smooth velvet uppers with pointed toes, as well as a knee-high silhouette. Slim black leather heels, totaling 3.5 inches in height, completed the set with a slick and streamlined finish.

Saint Laurent’s Kidd boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Tall boots are always a popular style, especially in colder months due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Pairs like Keough’s are especially versatile for layering and wearing with a variety of ensembles, crafted from textures including velvet, leather and suede with block and stiletto heels. Keough isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season; Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also slipped on sharp boots by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks as well.

Riley Keough attends the premiere of “The Terminal List” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Keough’s shoe choices are often sleek and versatile. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley can be seen on the red carpet in neutral and jewel-toned strappy sandals and pumps from brands including Christian Louboutin, L.K. Bennett, Calvin Klein and Dior. When off-duty, she often wears New Balance and Converse sneakers, as well as slip-on mules. Outside of wearing slick shoes, Keough is also a star in the fashion world, serving as a model and muse for brands including Saint Laurent, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga.

