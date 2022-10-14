Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Exclusively on Prime Video

Rihanna has an announcement: “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4“ is coming.

The follow-up to the Emmy-winning “Vol. 3” will premiere on Nov. 9 exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. The show will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles with music and fashion stars, and will be available in more than 240 countries.

The “Love On The Brain” songstress shared the announcement with a short but powerful video via her Instagram, gearing fans up for the exciting show to come.

Now in its fourth-consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles.

The “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty also on Nov. 9.

An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending experience for everybody. Customers can visit the Amazon Fashion Store and Savage X Fenty for more information.

Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry’s elite, the label has redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, an extensive assortment of distinctive styles made for everyBODY, and unique approach that celebrates individuality.

