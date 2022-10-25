Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Announces Star-Studded Cast, Sultry Lingerie & More for Vol. 4 Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show is officially returning to our screens this autumn. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release, and was teased to the public on Rihanna’s Instagram page; fitting, as the multi-hyphenate serves as the brand’s creative director and executive produced this year’s show.

This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

Appearing to take place outdoors in a forest lit with flashing hues of pink, purple and yellow, the teaser includes numerous dance sequences. Naturally, the cast was dressed in head-to-toe Savage. Though the collection wasn’t fully visible, separates from the lineup of underwear, sleepwear and loungewear included bras, briefs and catsuits in hues of vibrant pink, olive green and yellow, with detailing including fishnet textures, romantic swirling lace and blossoming floral prints.

Similarly to past collections, the line is established in sizing inclusivity; bras range from A-H cups and 30-46 bands, while other pieces are sized from XS-4X.

The occasion was notably announced last week by Rihanna herself through a video post on Instagram, where the musician posed on a bed in a lace-up bodysuit.

You can stream Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show on Amazon’s Prime Video on Nov. 9.

