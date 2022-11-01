Olivia Cooke, Dove Cameron and More Model Joyful Lingerie & Athleisure for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Holiday Collection

Ho, Ho, Ho — the holidays are nearly upon us, and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection is bringing joy this winter with its latest collection.

Cast in a holiday-worthy palette of bright red, tonal greens, blues and chic gray plaid patterns, the brand’s new Lounge collection highlights comfort and coziness in its new mens’ and womens’ lineup, including an array of fleece jackets, ribbed sweaters, onesies and boxers, as well as knit pajamas. Naturally, its Savage X Fenty staple collection also receives a holiday update in similar hues, featuring lace-trimmed lingerie and stockings. The collection, featuring inclusive sizing from XS-XXXXL, currently retails for $13-$100 on the brand’s website.

Olivia Cooke stars in Savage X Fenty’s 2022 holiday campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

In the holiday collection’s accompanying campaign, “House of the Dragon” star Olivia Cooke takes center stage for Savage X Fenty, posing in the brand’s new lingerie. Her ensemble features its matching red lace bralette, briefs and thigh-high stockings. The monochrome attire is paired with pink satin pumps, which feature pointed toes and glimmering crystal ankle straps for a glamorous finish.

On the cozy end of the spectrum, Dove Cameron also stars in the Lounge portion of the campaign alongside a diverse group of models. Her attire for the occasion features the brand’s minty green V-neck sweater and matching scarf, paired with pine green sweatpants and a golden yellow bucket hat — all in soft knit textures. The musician’s attire highlights Savage X Fenty’s athleisure with a tonal twist, proving jewel-toned looks — no matter how casual — can be sharpened up and are always in style for cooler months.

Dove Cameron stars in Savage X Fenty’s 2022 holiday campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

The news of Fenty’s holiday collection launch comes just days after the announcement of its fourth annual Savage X Fenty show on Nov. 9. Aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” the show will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release, and was teased to the public on Rihanna’s Instagram page; fitting, as the multi-hyphenate serves as the brand’s creative director and executive produced this year’s show. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simulacra Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

