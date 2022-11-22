Video of Rihanna at World Cup Goes Viral Again After Lookalike Mixup With Influencer Priscila Beatrice

Rihanna has gone viral yet again this week — though not for the reason you might think.
In a viral Twitter post today, the Grammy Award-winning musician was mistakenly identified as Brazilian influencer Priscila Beatrice, who presents herself as a Rihanna lookalike on social media. “Brazilian Priscila Beatrice is once again mistaken by Rihanna,” says the caption of the video in an English translation, which led some people to think that Priscila was somehow impersonating Rihanna at the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, which is currently in session. Other users shared snarky memes in response to the false identification.
However, the viral video with the incorrect caption, which was re-tweeted from another Twitter user, has now amassed over 20,000 likes, was actually showing the real Rihanna, not her lookalike, in a video from the 2014 FIFA Brazil World Cup. The re-tweet featuring the erroneous caption was shared from an account that accurately uploaded the video and identified it as a throwback tribute to Rihanna’s appearance at the 2014 World Cup. It received more than 3 million views today.
In 2014, the original video, which was from a TV news segment from the Germany vs. Argentina game, went viral at the time as well, showing the singer wearing a lacy soccer jersey, a string of diamonds, and a deep red lip. Rihanna also had the Brazilian flag painted on her neck, as well as the name of Brazilian soccer player Pelé on her cheek.
La brasilera Priscila Beatriz volvió a hacerse viral al ser confundida una vez mas con Rihanna pic.twitter.com/r2g1TeMsnk
— Roldan (@ChevalierRoldan) November 21, 2022
Matter of fact, Rihanna and Beatrice are far from Qatar this week. The influencer is currently in São Paulo, recording a non-official music video for the World Cup. Previously, she was mistaken as Rihanna while out in Brussels in 2021.
PHOTOS: Discover Rihanna’s boldest shoe moments over the years in the gallery.