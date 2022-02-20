A Look at Rihanna’s Bold, Glamorous Pregnancy Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy birthday, Rihanna! The singer and soon-to-be mom turns 34 today. To commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back at her boldest looks yet since announcing her pregnancy.

Even with a baby bump, Rihanna has stayed true to her daring fashion sense. Ever since she shared her now-iconic pregnancy photos, strolling through the snowy streets of New York City with A$AP Rocky in an unbuttoned Chanel 1996 puffer jacket and layered jewelry, belly out, the musician’s baby announcement has become one for the ages. Rihanna has continued to prove that glamorous streetwear can be part of one’s maternity style. If you needed further proof, look no further than her recent skin-baring outfits featuring silhouettes from brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and The Attico. Oversized hoodies have also been go-to pieces in her dressed-down ensembles.

Footwear-wise, Rihanna’s penchant for bold shoes has also continued within her maternity style. The “We Found Love” singer’s adoration for slick, ultra-trendy heels — particularly sky-high stilettos — appears to be going nowhere anytime soon. Favoring mules and strappy sandals, Rihanna has primarily worn Amina Muaddi heels throughout her pregnancy. However, she’s also sported styles by Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Tom Ford. On the casual front, she’s also worn Vans sneakers made in collaboration with beau A$AP.

Shortly before her pregnancy announcement, Rihanna stepped out in New York City wearing a sporty-meets-chic look: a blue color-blocked Martine Rose track jacket paired with a fur-trimmed tweed Saint Laurent mini skirt. The two unexpected pieces were layered with a black-and-white-striped fur scarf from Prada’s spring ’11 collection, giving them a luxe twist. Rihanna’s outfit was complete with a gold Fernando Jorge necklace, Briony Raymond ring and slick white pumps that laced up to her knees.

Rihanna seen out and about in New York City on Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

In early February, Rihanna visited the West Los Angeles Veteran Affairs campus with activist Sennett Devermont to donate supplies and meet homeless veterans. The “Ocean’s 8” star dressed comfortably for the occasion, pairing a black Awake hoodie and sweatpants with Vans x A$AP Rocky sneakers. The black pair was complete with white laces and flame graphics, giving her athleisure a hypebeast-worthy spin.

Rihanna visits the West Los Angeles Veteran Affairs campus in Brentwood with Sennett Devermont in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: SennettDevermont/AFTP Foundation / MEGA One of Rihanna’s most viral pregnancy looks to-date appeared when she stepped onto the red carpet on Feb. 11, just in time for the Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Celebration in Los Angeles. The star posed for paparazzi in a sparkling blue top by The Attico, composed of numerous strands of sequins. The barely-there top was paired with ombre sequined pants, as well as a gold and diamond bra and body chain by Jacquie Aiche. However, Rihanna’s never been one to skimp on the glam; the star also layered her look with dazzling diamond Messika rings, a diamond and amethyst Verdura bracelet and coordinating Chopard earrings. For footwear, she strapped into a slick set of Manolo Blahnik sandals, which featured metallic purple uppers and stiletto heels.

Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty And Fenty Skin Celebration on Feb. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Most recently, while on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna showed her sporty side in a tan R13 workwear jacket, New York Mets T-shirt and crystal-studded blue Martine Rose jeans. The “What’s My Name?” singer gave the look a glitzy spin with vintage black Versace sunglasses and a vintage gold and crystal Dior choker from 2004. Finishing her look — and wrapped over the hems of her jeans, showing a clever way to wear the ankle-wrap trend —were Amina Muaddi’s Georgia sandals, featuring black suede uppers with 4.1-inch stiletto heels and sparkly crystal ankle straps.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leave Carbone in New York City on Feb. 19, 2022. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

