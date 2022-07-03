×
Rihanna Chicly Goes Undercover for A$AP Rocky Wireless Festival Concert in Wedge Boots & Prada Coat

By Aaron Royce
Rihanna makes her first public appearance since giving birth supporting A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival
Rihanna made a near-undercover return to the spotlight this week, arriving at Wireless Festival to support A$AP Rocky. The nine-day long rap music festival, which takes place in London, includes a 2022 lineup headlined by Rocky — which also includes Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and SZA.

Rihanna wears prada jacket made her first public appearance since giving birth when she supported A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival in London. The new mum surprised excited fans as she took her place in front of the stage on Friday evening (JULY 1). Rihanna wore an oversized black Prada puffer jacket as she walked past the festival crowd, including fan Shannon Cohen who took these photos. *BYLINE: Shannon Cohen/Mega. 01 Jul 2022 Pictured: Rihanna makes her first public appearance since giving birth as she supports A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival. *BYLINE: Shannon Cohen/Mega. Photo credit: Shannon Cohen/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA874140_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rihanna wears a Prada coat and wedge shoes to see A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival in London on July 1, 2022.
CREDIT: Shannon Cohen/Mega
While walking through the crowds at the London festival’s grounds surrounded by security, the “We Found Love” singer was seen wearing a puffy black Prada jacket. The long-sleeved outwear appeared to be worn with black jeans for a casual spin on festival-wear. Completing the singer’s ensemble were what appeared to be large silver accessories: a chain-link necklace and rounded hoop earrings.

Rihanna was greeted by screaming fans as she made her first public appearance since giving birth by supporting A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival in London. The superstar singer surprised excited fans as she took her place in front of the stage on Friday evening (JULY 1). Rihanna wore an oversized black Prada puffer jacket as she walked past the festival crowd, including fan @DanielOess who shared this video on Twitter. *BYLINE: @DanielOess/Mega. 01 Jul 2022 Pictured: Rihanna greeted by screaming fans as she makes her first public appearance since giving birth by supporting A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival in London. *BYLINE: @DanielOess/Mega. Photo credit: @DanielOess/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA874167_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
When it came to footwear, Rihanna appeared to continue her dark fashion storyline in a pair of wedge boots. The style seemingly featured black leather uppers, pointed toes and triangular wedge heels likely totaling 3-4 inches in height. The triangular heel silhouette is certainly poised for a comeback, with pairs recently worn by Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Richie — and new wedge-heeled sandals, pumps and boots released from brands including Emilio Pucci, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

The “We Found Love” singer’s Wireless Festival appearance marked one of her first following the birth of her and Rocky’s child earlier this May. Rihanna’s pregnancy style included a range of statement-making footwear, spanning from Air Jordan sneakers to lace-up Manolo Blahnik sandals and thigh-high Amina Muaddi boots. A hotly-debated footwear topic during pregnancies, her advocacy for wearing heels — as well as risqué, glamorous and dramatic clothing while pregnant — has since created a widespread discussion on the importance of individualistic dressing and what constitutes maternity wear.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands that including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

PHOTOS: Click to discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.

