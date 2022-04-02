Rihanna Is Date Night Casual with A$AP Rocky in ‘Baby Daddy’ T-Shirt, Denim and Air Jordans

Rihanna gave her viral pregnancy style a sporty spin for a Hollywood date night with A$AP Rocky last night.

While seeing a movie together, the musician couple stepped out on Hollywood Boulevard. Rihanna was casually dressed in a pair of wide-legged blue jeans, as well as a printed white graphic T-shirt that read “Who Dat Is?” and “Das Jus My Baby Daddy” with an image of two cartoon mouses — a cheeky reference to herself and Rocky. Completing her look was a gold pendant necklace, color-blocked navy track jacket and a white trucker hat with “AWGE” lettering.

A$AP Rocky took a similar approach, matching Rihanna in a pair of blue jeans with layered cuffs, navy hoodie and the same headwear. Completing his look was a pair of fluffy tan ankle boots with exaggerated soles.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go on a date in Hollywood on April 1, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Rihanna continued her casual streak with Air Jordan sneakers. Though the musician’s footwear was slightly washed-out by camera flashes, she did lace into a pair of men’s Union Air Jordan 4 SP sneakers in a white and multicolored red, yellow, blue and beige “Guava Ice” colorway. The $877 style included leather, rubber and mesh panels with logo-embossed counters, as well as ankle padding for added comfort.

Air Jordan’s men’s Union Air Jordan 4 SP “Guava Ice” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Rihanna’s pregnancy style has included a range of statement-making footwear, spanning from the aforementioned Jordan sneakers to lace-up Manolo Blahnik sandals and thigh-high Amina Muaddi boots. A hotly-debated footwear topic during pregnancies, her advocacy for wearing heels and dramatic clothing has created a widespread discussion on the importance of individualistic dressing and embracing glamour. She’s even taken to social media with humorous posts throughout her recent trimesters.

“I can’t stand me…” the singer captioned a photo dump on Instagram earlier this season.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “We Found Love” singer has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands that including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

Discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.