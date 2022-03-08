Renee Zellweger Gleams in Gold Minidress and Matching Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Renee Zellweger shone brightly while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Oscar-winning actress arrived in dazzling fashion, wearing a sleek minidress by Dolce & Gabbana. The gold number featured sparkly and draped textures, as well as a strapless silhouette. To complement the bold piece, Zellweger also donned a bejeweled black and red cocktail ring. The actress wore the slick outfit while discussing her new NBC true crime series “The Thing About Pam” with Fallon, as well as her experience winning Best Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards. Zellweger even shared her Oscars traditions, which include walking to the ceremony in heels.

Renee Zellweger during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Ryan Muir/NBC

Renee Zellweger during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Ryan Muir/NBC

“I did, in shoes taller than this. And I don’t recommend it,” Zellweger said of walking half a mile to the 2020 ceremony, “but it is a good exercise for keeping you grounded.”

You can watch Zellweger’s full interview, below:

When it came to shoes, Zellweger donned a pair of metallic gold pumps. The style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The “Brokeback Mountain” actress’ footwear completed her look with a slick and daring finish, creating a monochrome look with mixed textures.

Pumps like Zellweger’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers, as seen in new pairs by M.Gemi, Veronica Beard and Sam Edelman. In addition to Zellweger, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent pumps in recent weeks. The pointed-toe silhouette is one of Zellweger’s longtime red carpet staples; she even wore a black pair earlier this month to the “The Thing About Pam” premiere.

Renee Zellweger attends the premiere of NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Zellweger often goes sharp and streamlined. The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress’ aforementioned go-to red carpet shoe is pointed-toe pumps from brands like Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford and Balenciaga. She’s also been spotted in strappy sandals from labels like Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Zellweger typically wears sneakers by The North Face, Adidas and Converse.

See more stars in sharp pumps in the gallery.