Regina Hall Shines in Gold Metallic Dress and Strappy Stilettos at Independent Spirit Awards

Regina Hall went vintage at the Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday evening. The actress attended the ceremony with a range of stars, including Kristen Stewart, Julia Fox, Lily James and more.

The “Master” star hit the red carpet in a one-sleeved Lanvin dress. Designed by the late Alber Elbaz, the vintage number featured a knee-length silhouette with one long 3/4-length sleeve and a metallic gold sheen. Hall’s look gained added glamour from a matching Tyler Ellis clutch, as well as layered rings and drop earrings from Nadri Jewelry, Irene Neuwirth and Misahara Jewelry.

Regina Hall attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hall strapped into a pair of metallic gold Gianvito Rossi sandals. The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star’s shiny footwear featured PVC toe straps and soaring stiletto heels, which totaled at least 4 inches in height. Hall’s sandals also included long straps that wrapped around her ankles, adding to her look’s sleekness with a daring and supportive accent.

Regina Hall attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A closer look at Hall’s sandals. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sandals like Hall’s have emerged during the current high heel renaissance. Ankle-wrapped styles include long straps that lace around a wearer’s ankles and legs, creating a sultry and supportive appearance. Many pairs, like recent styles by Jonathan Simkhai, Jeffrey Campbell and Cult Gaia, also feature stilettos or sculpted heels. Aside from Hall, stars like Normani, Nicole Kidman and Kylie Jenner have also strapped into towering sandals by Femme LA, Jimmy Choo and Tom Ford in recent weeks.

Regina Hall attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Hall favors elegant and sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award-winning actress typically dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Gucci. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and printed boots.

