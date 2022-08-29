Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC

Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City.

Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch.

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Roth and Deacon Philippe head to dinner at Carbone in New York City on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s footwear was utterly summer-worthy: a set of low-heeled mules. Her black style featured twisted cinched straps, complete with thin low heels that appeared to total 1-2 inches in height. The style added a chic finish to her outfit while remaining neutral and easy to wear; they also smoothly framed Witherspoon’s bright red pedicure, as well.

A closer look at Witherspoon’s mules. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Mules like Witherspoon’s are a top summer trend, due to the current high heel renaissance and a widespread penchant for ’90s and early 2000s style. The slip-on silhouette is renowned for its easy wear, with trending stiletto and flare-heeled styles seen in new collections by Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and Tony Bianco.

When it comes to footwear, Witherspoon’s pairs often follow the simple route to complement her colorful attire. On the red carpet, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star usually opts for jewel-toned or neutral pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, she can be spotted in low-top leather or athletic sneakers by Common Projects, Veja and Hoka One One. The star’s also a fashion leader in her own right, launching her Draper James brand in 2015.

