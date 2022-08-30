Rebel Wilson Pops in Barbiecore Dress and Mesh Heels with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma at the U.S. Open 2022

Love is in the air at the U.S. Open — particularly for Rebel Wilson, who arrived for the tennis tournament with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

While arriving at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, the “Senior Year” star wore a hot pink knee-length Courreges dress and a matching jacket. Her formal ensemble, punctuated by a black leather top-handle Hermés Birkin bag, was given a sporty finish with white-rimmed buttons and thin mesh panelling near its hemline and neckline.

Rebel Wilson arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Wilson’s outfit was complete with a delicate bracelet, multicolored bejeweled Bee Goddess ring and gold sunglasses. Agruma sharply contrasted her ensemble, arriving in a black Alessandra Rich knee-length dress with a lace collar, strappy black-and-white sandals and a Chanel clutch.

For footwear, Wilson went neutral in a set of nude heels. The “Pitch Perfect” star’s shoes featured pointed toes with paneled mesh uppers, as well as a capped-toe lining. Completing the set were block heels totaling 2-3 inches in height, styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

A closer look at Wilson’s pumps. CREDIT: Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Wilson’s day at the tournament with Agruma arrives after she came out in June on Instagram, revealing her relationship with Agruma — nicknamed her “Disney Princess” — after the Sydney Morning Herald attempted to “out” her by giving her two days to comment on her sexuality, according to the Mirror.

The actress has since received an outpouring of support on social media, particularly during LGBTQIA+ Pride month, both from fans and celebrity allies including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Griffith and Paris Hilton.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma take in Serena Willaims’ first round match of Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. CREDIT: Corinne Dubreuil/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

Discover more celebrities at the U.S. Open 2022 in the gallery.