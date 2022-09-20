Reba McEntire Steps Into the Groove in Tie-Dye Shirt, Jeans & Fancy Cowboy Boots in NYC

Reba McEntire brought a taste of the Wild West to New York City while appearing on “Good Morning America” this week.

The Grammy Award-winning musician walked through Times Square in a distinctly laid-back outfit, featuring a white tank top and a pair of blue skinny jeans. Her ensemble was layered with a blue, yellow, white and black tie-dyed button-up shirt, giving it a distinctly ’70s feel. Completing McEntire’s outfit was a black shoulder bag, silver teardrop earrings and a thin pendant necklace.

Reba McEntire arrives to film ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, McEntire opted to go fully Western in a set of cowboy boots. The country music legend’s knee-high style featured shiny black leather uppers with pointed toes and short Cuban-style heels. The set added a distinctly Americana-esque flair to McEntire’s attire, while remaining on-trend with the current rise of cowboy boots’ popularity. The style can even be seen in collections today from Betsey Johnson, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita and more popular brands.

A closer look at McEntire’s cowboy boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

McEntire’s wardrobe frequently features leather cowboy boots in a variety of tones, ranging from neutrals to bright colors; in fact, she even has a custom boot closet holding 85 pairs in her home. The country music star can also be seen in embellished and neutral heeled sandals, pointe-toe pumps and platforms for her guest appearances and on the red carpet. However, McEntire is also a shoe designer herself, launching her own line of Reba by Reba McEntire shoes with Justin Footwear in 2018.

