Reba McEntire Steps Into the Groove in Tie-Dye Shirt, Jeans & Fancy Cowboy Boots in NYC

Reba McEntire brought a taste of the Wild West to New York City while appearing on “Good Morning America” this week.
The Grammy Award-winning musician walked through Times Square in a distinctly laid-back outfit, featuring a white tank top and a pair of blue skinny jeans. Her ensemble was layered with a blue, yellow, white and black tie-dyed button-up shirt, giving it a distinctly ’70s feel. Completing McEntire’s outfit was a black shoulder bag, silver teardrop earrings and a thin pendant necklace.
When it came to shoes, McEntire opted to go fully Western in a set of cowboy boots. The country music legend’s knee-high style featured shiny black leather uppers with pointed toes and short Cuban-style heels. The set added a distinctly Americana-esque flair to McEntire’s attire, while remaining on-trend with the current rise of cowboy boots’ popularity. The style can even be seen in collections today from Betsey Johnson, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita and more popular brands.
McEntire’s wardrobe frequently features leather cowboy boots in a variety of tones, ranging from neutrals to bright colors; in fact, she even has a custom boot closet holding 85 pairs in her home. The country music star can also be seen in embellished and neutral heeled sandals, pointe-toe pumps and platforms for her guest appearances and on the red carpet. However, McEntire is also a shoe designer herself, launching her own line of Reba by Reba McEntire shoes with Justin Footwear in 2018.
