×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Reba McEntire Steps Into the Groove in Tie-Dye Shirt, Jeans & Fancy Cowboy Boots in NYC

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
REBA-3
Celeb Cowboy Boot Style
Celeb Cowboy Boot Style
Celeb Cowboy Boot Style
Celeb Cowboy Boot Style
View Gallery 14 Images

Reba McEntire brought a taste of the Wild West to New York City while appearing on “Good Morning America” this week.

The Grammy Award-winning musician walked through Times Square in a distinctly laid-back outfit, featuring a white tank top and a pair of blue skinny jeans. Her ensemble was layered with a blue, yellow, white and black tie-dyed button-up shirt, giving it a distinctly ’70s feel. Completing McEntire’s outfit was a black shoulder bag, silver teardrop earrings and a thin pendant necklace.

Reba McEntire, Good Morning America, boots, cowboy boots, black boots, heeled boots, leather boots, blue jeans, jeans, tie-dye, tie-dye shirt
Reba McEntire arrives to film ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on Sept. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, McEntire opted to go fully Western in a set of cowboy boots. The country music legend’s knee-high style featured shiny black leather uppers with pointed toes and short Cuban-style heels. The set added a distinctly Americana-esque flair to McEntire’s attire, while remaining on-trend with the current rise of cowboy boots’ popularity. The style can even be seen in collections today from Betsey Johnson, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita and more popular brands.

Reba McEntire, Good Morning America, boots, cowboy boots, black boots, heeled boots, leather boots, blue jeans, jeans, tie-dye, tie-dye shirt
A closer look at McEntire’s cowboy boots.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

McEntire’s wardrobe frequently features leather cowboy boots in a variety of tones, ranging from neutrals to bright colors; in fact, she even has a custom boot closet holding 85 pairs in her home. The country music star can also be seen in embellished and neutral heeled sandals, pointe-toe pumps and platforms for her guest appearances and on the red carpet. However, McEntire is also a shoe designer herself, launching her own line of Reba by Reba McEntire shoes with Justin Footwear in 2018.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars wearing cowboy boots in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad