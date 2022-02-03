Rachel Brosnahan Blooms in Floral Pajamas, Sheer Tights & Louboutin Mary Janes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rachel Brosnahan brought new life to the Mary Jane trend while doing press for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The beloved Amazon Prime comedy’s fourth season will debut on Feb. 18.

The Emmy Award-winning actress posed in a black silky pajama top by Valentino, which featured a multicolored floral print and white piping. The elegant top, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, was paired with a coordinating pleated black miniskirt. For a winter-friendly twist, Brosnahan also donned sheer black tights by Wolford.

When it came to footwear, the “Gossip Girl” guest star strapped on a pair of platform Mary Jane heels by Christian Louboutin. The $1,075 Movida style featured glossy black patent leather uppers, rounded toes and two thin front straps, as well as thick 1.75-inch platform soles. The pair also included towering block heels totaling 5 inches in height, bringing Brosnahan’s look added security and height. Their silhouette gave her ensemble a slightly preppy feel, while streamlining it thanks to its all-black palette.

Christian Louboutin’s Movida platform Mary Jane pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Mary Jane shoes are one of the year’s trends that have grown from the popularity of ’90s and early 2000s fashion. Most styles feature the original version’s classic buckled strap and rounded toes. However, newer pairs from brands like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Gabriela Hearst and Sam Edelman have revamped the shoe with platform soles, pointed toes and stiletto heels. In addition to Brosnahan, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sadie Sink and Hilary Duff have also been seen in styles by Nodaleto, Miu Miu and Steve Madden in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps with details like lace-up straps, jewel tones and crystals while doing press from brands like Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Black lace-up or ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks. Brosnahan’s attracted attention in the fashion world since her turn as the titular Mrs. Maisel, appearing in front rows for Prada, Dior and Rodarte during Fashion Month—and even attending the Met Gala with Erdem in 2019.

