Rachel Brosnahan Brings Back Socks with Heels in Risqué Suiting at Venice Film Festival 2022

Rachel Brosnahan took a risqué approach to ’60s style while arriving at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

Stepping off a boat on Sunday at the Hotel Excelsior, Brosnahan was spotted in a head-to-toe outfit by Miu Miu. Her outfit featured a striped cropped blue poplin shirt, as well as a beige, brown and black houndstooth-printed coat with cuffed and rolled up sleeves. Giving the look a daring spin was a matching pleated micro-miniskirt with a frayed hem, layered over intentionally visible satin briefs. Finishing Brosnahan’s ensemble with an edge were two buckled black leather belts, a black quilted leather mini bag and rectangular white-framed sunglasses.

Rachel Brosnahan arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Brosnahan’s ensemble was finished with a pair of black platform pumps. The patent leather style featured thin buckled ankle straps, rounded toes and platform soles for a distinctly retro appearance. Finishing the pair were thick block heels, as well as a set of white socks — also bringing Brosnahan’s outfit a throwback appeal, marking the return of wearing socks with heeled pumps and sandals, which arose as a top styling trend in the mid-2010’s.

A closer look at Brosnahan’s pumps. CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star’s footwear bore remarkable similarity to the black leather platforms she wore on Saturday, also by Miu Miu, for the brand’s “Miu Miu Women’s Tales” event. While hitting the red carpet on this occasion, Brosnahan wore the brand’s patent platform sandals with cutout toe straps, crystal-lined ankle straps and thick block heels with a crystal-accented metal base. Completing her ensemble was a black crystal-beaded minidress, sparkling crystal drop earrings and quilted black leather Sassy mini bag, all by Miu Miu.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the “Miu Miu Women’s Tales” photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

