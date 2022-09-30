×
Queen Rania Completes Her Effortless Style in Pumps by This Luxury Footwear Brand

By Renan Botelho
While Queen Rania of Jordan travels the world advocating for public health and education, she is creating standout fashion moments for herself. King Abdullah II’s wife is known for her modern sense of style, typically mixing bold colors with classic silhouettes. She also has a go-to choice when it comes to shoes.

Last week, Rania wore Jennifer Chamandi pumps three times for public engagements. At the Clinton Global Initiative meeting on Sept. 20 in New York, she dressed in a red floral-print Erdem skirt and blouse and paired it with navy blue Jennifer Chamandi pumps.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Hillary Clinton, and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2022 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative)
Hillary Clinton, and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2022 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 20, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Clinton Global

On the same day, Rania wore the London-based brand’s black suede pumps by Jennifer Chamandi at the Concordia Annual Summit. She also slipped into a similar pair from the brand for Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral on Sept. 19 in London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Queen Rania of Jordan, Queen Letizia of Spain, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, Felipe VI of Spain during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Queen Rania of Jordan, Queen Letizia of Spain, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, Felipe VI of Spain during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Queen Rania has been such an incredible role model for my brand. I have always looked to her as a style icon and as a role model myself. She consistently lifts, empowers and inspires those around her,” Jennifer Chamandi, CEO and founder of the luxury footwear brand, exclusively told FN.

One of Queen Rania’s favorite styles from Jennifer Chamandi is the Lorenzo 105 mm pumps. She wore the Lorenzo heels in black suede with the signature “Eye of the Needle” strap to commemorate Jordan’s 75th Independence Day at Raghadan Palace in May 2021, and a burgundy suede version to visit the Turquoise Mountain Foundation in October 2021. It’s safe to say the royal has been a fan of the brand for a while now.

Chamandi is humbled that Rania has embraced her footwear brand. “She is the true embodiment of the Jennifer Chamandi woman,” said the designer.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

