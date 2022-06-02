Queen Latifah Sees Red in Dramatic Dress & Shiny Sandals at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Movie Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Queen Latifah brought red-hot style to the red carpet for the “Hustle” world premiere on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The basketball drama, which premieres next Wednesday on Netflix, also stars Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Lyon Beckwith.

Queen Latifah attends the “Hustle” world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

While arriving to the premiere at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, the Variety cover star posed in a flowing red gown. The silky piece featured a knotted neckline, long curved sleeves and waist accents mimicking the sides of a large bow. Completing the dramatic piece was a flowing skirt with a long train that trailed on the floor, plus front draping that created a thigh-high slit.

The BET Lifetime Achievement Award winner boosted her look with sparkling diamond rings and thin gold drop earrings.

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler attend the “Hustle” world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: River / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Last Holiday” star completed her look with strappy gold sandals. Her pair featured a peep-toe silhouette with squared toes and crossed curved front straps, creating a cutout silhouette. Finishing the shining set were short stiletto heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, adding a glamorous elevation to her ensemble.

A closer look at Queen Latifah’s sandals. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Strappy sandals like Queen Latifah’s are a year-round trend, due to their versatility and supportive straps. Pairs with block and stiletto heels with metallic hues have been on the rise as a top evening wear trend, as seen in new styles by Kat Maconie, Stuart Weitzman and Sam Edelman. Aside from the “Put on Your Crown” author, stars like Dakota Fanning, Anne Hathaway and Lori Harvey have slipped on pairs by Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo and Femme LA in recent weeks, too.

Queen Latifah attends the “Hustle” world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Queen Latifah’s a natural when it comes to heels. Over the years, the “Beauty Shop” star has become known for wearing sleek shoes on the red carpet, ranging from wedges to peep-toe and platform pumps from top brands like Gucci. Strappy stiletto sandals are one of her go-to styles as well, hailing from top brands including Jimmy Choo and Pucci. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in Nike sneakers, though she’s also worn fashionable pairs by Prada and Lanvin as well.

