Princess Anne Honors the Royal Family in Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Princess Anne wore royal attire at the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. The princess joined The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, while Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

During the procession, Anne wore a royal blue military uniform, as is tradition for royal family members for this occasion. The uniform consists of dark navy pants and a matching jacket, completed with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons. The uniform’s formal white hat, as well as a sword and white gloves, are also customary.

David Armstrong-Jones, Prince William, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Princess Anne, Prince Harry and Timothy Laurence walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The procession wore black footwear, including Prince Harry, Prince William, David Armstrong-Jones, King Charles III, Prince Richard and Timothy Laurence. Anne’s consisted of black leather boots with almond-shaped toes and short heels for formality and efficiency.

King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral began with a procession of her coffin on a gun carriage. Following the procession, she will lay until the morning of her funeral. During the ceremonies of her funeral, all members of the royal family are required to wear military uniforms; the only exceptions to this rule are non-working royal Prince Andrew, who will only wear one as a mark of respect at the Queen’s final funeral vigil, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.

