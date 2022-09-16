Queen Consort Camilla Greets Children in Black Suit, Pearls & Classic Pumps in Wales With King Charles III

Camilla, queen consort, arrived at Cardiff Castle alongside her husband, King Charles III, in order to greet the people of Cardiff, Wales on Sept. 16. This is King Charles III’s first visit to Wales since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The public figure was dressed in black, per mourning tradition, clad in a boxy blazer buttoned up with geometric gold, silver, and diamond buttons. Her skirt was equally as boxy in a midi length, paired with sheer black tights for extra coverage.

Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Cardiff Castle with King Charles III on September 16, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla wore comfortable black pumps with short heels that allowed her to greet the public with ease. The queen consort accessorized with a black hat adorned with a bow, a glimmering silver brooch pinned to the bodice of her blazer, and sizable pearl stud earrings.

Wearing pearls is part of the mourning tradition in the UK that dates to the 19th century. When Prince Albert died in 1861, his wife, Queen Victoria, spent the rest of her life wearing only black. However, she would occasionally have a piece of jewelry, almost always a pearl necklace.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Abbey for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

