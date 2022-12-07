Queen Consort Camilla Poses With Santa Claus & Reindeer in Red Dress & Suede Boots at Charity Christmas Celebration

Queen Consort Camilla was festively outfitted for a Christmas event in London this morning.

During the occasion, also attended by children invited from the Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, Camilla fed Blixen the reindeer and met Santa Claus in a holiday-worthy red dress.

Her bright scarlet piece included a midi-length pleated skirt with a zip-up bodice and 3/4-length sleeves. Layered atop for added warmth was a short black cape with zipper-accented openings to allow for easier movement. Camilla completed her ensemble with several layered gold bracelets, as well as matching drop earrings and a circular pendant necklace.

Camilla, Queen Consort feeds Blixen the reindeer and meets Santa Claus at Clarence House with the Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity’s Christmas event in London on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, giving her a subtle height boost that was easy to wear throughout the outdoor event.

Camilla, Queen Consort feeds Blixen the reindeer and meets Santa Claus at Clarence House with the Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity’s Christmas event in London on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.