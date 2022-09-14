Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
The queen consort followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a black coat with black tights and matching pumps. As per the mourning etiquette, she wore a black hat with a veil and accessorized with a striking insect brooch.
The brooch is part of the Queen’s collection of insect-shaped jewelry. She has seen wearing dragonfly and butterfly brooches before.
Camilla also wore a pearl necklace, which she had seen wearing in a photo that marked her and Charles’ 14th wedding anniversary.
Wearing pearls is part of the mourning tradition in the UK that dates to the 19th century. When Prince Albert died in 1861, his wife, Queen Victoria, spent the rest of her life wearing only black. However, she would occasionally have a piece of jewelry, almost always a pearl necklace. White pearls are considered to denote purity and represent tears. In 1878, to mourn the loss of both her daughter Princess Alice and son Prince Albert, Queen Victoria wore brooches with their initials and a single white pearl.
Meghan Markle was also part of the procession. Prince Harry’s wife was in the same car as Princess Sophie.
Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Abbey for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.
