Queen Consort Camilla Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Suede Boots to ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Queen Consort Camilla joined the “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom.

During the occasion, Camilla wore a collared cream wool coat with a closed front. The long outerwear was layered atop a long-sleeved dress, featuring an orange-brown base covered in a spotted black and white leopard print. The queen accessorized with black leather gloves and a matching smooth flap-style clutch, as well as diamond stud earrings and a sparkling ruby brooch.

Camilla, Queen Consort attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede uppers with a slouched texture, accented by lightly squared almond-shaped toes. Short heels totaling at least 1 to 2 inches in height finished the set, giving her a subtle height boost that was easy to wear throughout the evening.

A closer look at Camilla’s boots. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s “Together at Christmas” concert is a holiday carol service held at Westminster Abbey, attended by royal family members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. The second annual occasion will find the Princess of Wales paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, broadcast in the United Kingdom on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. The broadcast will include an introduction from Middleton, as well as performances by musicians including Melanie C., Alfie Boe and Samantha Barks.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

