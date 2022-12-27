Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day

Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech.

While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers.

A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed her outfit.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla donned a pair of tall suede boots — one of her go-to styles during colder weather. Her pair, appearing to include at least a knee-length silhouette, was crafted from smooth black suede with a rounded-toe base. Block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height finished the set with a walkable height boost, remaining easy to wear throughout the day.

(L-R) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Dec. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Stephen Pond/Getty Images