Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day

Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech.
While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers.
A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed her outfit.
When it came to footwear, Camilla donned a pair of tall suede boots — one of her go-to styles during colder weather. Her pair, appearing to include at least a knee-length silhouette, was crafted from smooth black suede with a rounded-toe base. Block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height finished the set with a walkable height boost, remaining easy to wear throughout the day.
The royal family celebrated Christmas with their pre-filmed “Together at Christmas” carol service, followed by a morning service at Sandringham Castle. King Charles’ first Christmas speech as monarch in the United Kingdom highlighted themes of family, unity and peace. The King’s pre-recorded speech, filmed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, was notably Britain’s first annual Christmas broadcast not delivered by the late Queen Elizabeth II since 1957. His broadcast also broke the record as the most-watched Christmas address by a monarch, with 10.6 million viewers watching across ITV, BBC One and BBC Two.