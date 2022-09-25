Priyanka Chopra Pops in Floral Suit with Nike’s Air Force 1 Sneakers at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Priyanka Chopra took to the stage in bold style for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, speaking during the event in New York City.
While onstage with stars including Jay Shetty and Katie Holmes for the occasion, the “Quantico” star wore a brightly printed suit. Featuring an oversized floral print with hues of yellow, green, pink and purple, her ensemble included an oversized blaster with cuffed sleeves atop a white graphic T-shirt. Finishing Chopra’s ensemble was a pair of matching wide-leg trousers with square cargo pockets on their sides. Her outfit was complete with shiny earrings AND A THIN GOLD BRACELET.
When it came to shoes, Chopra completed her outfit with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress‘ low-top style featured white leather uppers with perforated toes, silver toe plate accents and Nike’s signature Swoosh symbol. The pair brought an easygoing finish to Chopra’s outfit while remaining comfortable and smooth to walk around in — key when navigating busy festival grounds, after all.
The star also took a moment to support the Jonas Brothers during their musical set — notably sharing a kiss onstage with husband Nick Jonas as he performed with brothers Joe and Kevin.
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival took place on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Great Lawn of New York City’s famed Central Park. Headlining performers included Mariah Carey, Maneskin, Charlie Puth, Rosalia and The Jonas Brothers. Sza, Mickey Guyton, Christine and the Queens and more musicians were also featured acts. The event additionally included an array of star-studded presenters, including Katie Holmes, Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Brosnahan, Jay Shetty, Nancy Pelosi and Sofia Carson.
