Priyanka Chopra Twins with Nick Jonas in White Sneakers — with a Chic Athleisure Twist

Priyanka Chopra was cozily dressed for an outing with husband Nick Jonas in New Jersey this weekend.

On Saturday, the “Quantico” star was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Jonas in Montclair, wearing a chic athleisure outfit. Her ensemble featured light beige knit joggers and a matching sweater, each featuring vibrant red star accents. The matching set was layered beneath a matching beige wrap coat, creating a fully monochrome outfit. Chopra’s accessories of choice included a smooth white knit beanie and large sunglasses, as well as a bouquet of poinsettias.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stroll in Montclair, New Jersey on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

For footwear, Chopra sharply finished her outfit with a monochrome pair of white sneakers, hailing from Nike. Her $105 Air Force 1 ’07 Next Nature pair featured monochrome white synthetic leather uppers, crafted with at least 20% recycled materials for a sustainable spin. The style included its signature low-top silhouette with matching laces, perforated toes and flat rubber soles for a relaxed finish to Chopra’s outfit.

Chopra also coincidentally matched Jonas, who also wore monochrome white sneakers; his hailed from Pierre Hardy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stroll in Montclair, New Jersey on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, the “Text for You” actress often wears sleek and streamlined pairs on the red carpet. Chopra can usually be seen in embellished or metallic sandals and pumps from Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers. She also has a penchant for comfortable footwear, including Crocs clogs and Gucci slides.

