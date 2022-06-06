Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light.

Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a snake encircling a large pink jewel.

Priyanka Chopra leaves her hotel for the Bulgari Jewelry Gala Dinner in Paris on June 6, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

For footwear, Chopra went equally glamorous in a towering set of platform heels. Though her style wasn’t fully visible beneath her gown’s long train, the “Isn’t It Romantic?” star wore a set of black sandals with thick platform soles and thin toe straps. Completing the set — and giving Chopra a sleek height boost — were stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, providing a clean base for her statement-making outfit.

A closer look at Chopra’s platforms. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Platforms like Chopra’s are favored for their secure straps, as well as platform soles for a lower-angled sole and height boost. Stiletto and thick-heeled styles have grown popular in recent months, as seen in new collections by Loeffler Randall, Vince Camuto and Schutz. Aside from Chopra, stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Sydney Sweeney and Nina Dobrev have worn Versace, Miu Miu and Valentino pairs in recent weeks as well.

Priyanka Chopra leaves her hotel for the Bulgari Jewelry Gala Dinner in Paris on June 6, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Text for You” actress often wears sleek and streamlined pairs on the red carpet. Chopra can usually be seen in embellished or metallic sandals and pumps from Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty looks typically incorporate flat boots by Dior and Diesel, as well as Giuseppe Zanotti and Sergio Rossi sneakers. She also has a penchant for comfortable footwear, including Crocs clogs and Gucci slides.

