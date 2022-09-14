×
Countess of Wessex Sophie Mourns Alongside Meghan Markle in Black Midi Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

By Renan Botelho
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London today. Prince Edward’s wife was driven in a car in the company of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Sophie wore a black long-sleeved belted midi dress for the occasion, following the royal tradition of somber dressing during the mourning period. The princess accessorized minimally with a cross silver necklace and a black hat. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Prince Edward, Princess Sophie, Prince William, and Kate Middleton pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Sophie wore classic black pumps pairing them with dark stockings. Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will wear black or nude stockings during the mourning period as a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II. 

During the ceremony at Westminster Hall, the Countess of Wessex joined her husband and other members of the royal family, such as Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Beatrice, to honor Queen Elizabeth II. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew,  Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. 

