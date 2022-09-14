×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Eugenie Mourns in Black Bell Sleeve Dress & Securely Strapped Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State with Husband Jack Brooksbank at Westminster Hall

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
View Gallery 43 Images

Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Eugenie embraced the somber dressing tradition, wearing a black midi dress and accessorizing with a black fascinator. Completing the look, Eugenie slipped on matching black pumps and black tights.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie walks as procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Sept. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will wear black or nude stockings during the mourning period as a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Eugenie’s fascinator had a veil detailing following another royal tradition. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s still expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators until this day.

Princess Beatrice, sister of Princess Eugenie, also attended the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk as procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Sept. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad