Princess Eugenie Mourns in Black Bell Sleeve Dress & Securely Strapped Heels at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State with Husband Jack Brooksbank at Westminster Hall

Princess Eugenie joined today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Eugenie was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Eugenie embraced the somber dressing tradition, wearing a black midi dress and accessorizing with a black fascinator. Completing the look, Eugenie slipped on matching black pumps and black tights.

Princess Eugenie walks as procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Sept. 14, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will wear black or nude stockings during the mourning period as a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Eugenie’s fascinator had a veil detailing following another royal tradition. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s still expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators until this day.

Princess Beatrice, sister of Princess Eugenie, also attended the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk as procession with the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on Sept. 14, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

