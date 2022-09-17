×
Princess Eugenie Wears Symbolic Headband With Veil at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

By Renan Botelho
Princess Eugenie gathered with her royal cousins to mourn Queen Elizabeth II at today’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London. The ceremony marked a rare moment when all eight of the late monarch’s grandchildren were reunited.

Eugenie donned a black trench coat with gold buttons, black tights, and classic pumps for the ceremony. Princess Beatrice’s sister also wore a black headband with a veil, to show respect to Queen Elizabeth II. A black veil is considered a symbol of sadness and is often used by royal women after the death of a loved one.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie holds a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother as it lies in state on the catafalque inside Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will wear black or nude tights during the mourning period as a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II. 

The look is similar to what Eugenie wore for the lying-in-state procession on Sept. 14, when she was in a black midi dress, accessorizing with a black fascinator.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is 12th in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and Peter Phillips also attended today’s vigil.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

