Princess Eugenie Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions in Pumps, Tights & Pleated Skirt for Floral Tribute in Queen Elizabeth’s Memory

Princess Eugenie arrived at Balmoral Castle to look at flowers and messages from mourners for the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Princess swapped a traditional pantsuit for a skirt. She appeared in a black Reiss blazer that had wide lapels and pleated at the back. The British brand’s garment also had metallic gold buttons on the bodice and on the cuffs.

Princess Eugenie views the flowers left by mourners outside Balmoral Castle on Sept. 10, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. CREDIT: WireImage

The royal wore the jacket with a black satin shirt and knee-length pleated skirt. She simply accessorized with small hoop earrings and a thin necklace. She swept some of the hair to the side and pinned it back.

The princess completed her look with sheer tights and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had elongated triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a 4-inch stiletto heel. Dark pointed pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to durable construction.

(L-R) Peter Phillips and Princess Eugenie view the flowers left by mourners outside Balmoral Castle on Sept. 10, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. CREDIT: WireImage

(L-R) Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Prince Edward Earl look at messages and floral tributes left by members of the public after attending a service at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth II death on Sept. 10, 2022 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The Queen’s Coffin will travel from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh tomorrow to arrive at the Palace of Holyrood House, where it will rest until the afternoon of Sept. 12.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today