×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Eugenie Pairs Fall-Ready Boots with a Classic Overcoat for Art Exhibition in London

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
EUGENIE-2
Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding
Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding
Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding
Princess Eugenie’s Royal Wedding
View Gallery 19 Images

Princess Eugenie dressed in chic fall fashion while visiting a new Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in London’s Trafalgar Square today.

For the occasion, the royal stepped out with Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville in a black wrap dress. Giving the classic piece a formal air was its signature knotted side tie, as well as a button-up silhouette with a lacy smocked bodice. Eugenie layered the dress with sheer black tights for added formality, as well as a camel-toned wool overcoat with tortoiseshell buttons; the style’s timeless nature emphasized her outfit’s versatility while providing added warmth from the fall chill. Small gold hoop earrings, layered rings, and a round pendant necklace finished her ensemble.

Related

Victoria Beckham Gets Groovy in 'Psychedelic' Blouse & Pointy Shoes While Leaving Her Hotel in NYC

As Aquazzura Turns 10, An Inside Look at Edgardo Osorio's Winning Formula + How the Designer is Building a Lifestyle Brand

Jessica Chastain Shines in Sky-High Disco Heels & Sorbet Hues at 'The Good Nurse' London Premiere

Princess Eugenie, Aquazzura, boots, leather boots, black boots, heeled boots, fall boots, knee-high boots, slouchy boots, camel coat, overcoat, tights, sheer tights, fall fashion, fall style, London
Princess Eugenie visits the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in Trafalgar Square, London on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Eugenie smarty layered her ensemble over a pair of leather boots by Aquazzura. Her now-sold-out Boogie set featured knee-high black uppers with almond-shaped toes, complete with a faintly slouched texture for added comfort. Block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair, giving her a subtle height boost while remaining wearable throughout the day.

Princess Eugenie, Aquazzura, boots, leather boots, black boots, heeled boots, fall boots, knee-high boots, slouchy boots, camel coat, overcoat, tights, sheer tights, fall fashion, fall style, London
A closer look at the princess’ Aquazzura boots.
CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Boots like Princess Eugenie’s are an ongoing fall trend every season, due to their higher coverage. Knee and over-the-knee pairs in neutral suedes and leathers are popular from their layering abilities — popular styling tricks include wearing pairs beneath wider trousers or midi-length skirts and dresses — and faintly equestrian nature. The style returns seasonally for a range of affordable and luxury brands; this fall has seen sets reintroduced across labels including Stuart Weitzman, Vince Camuto, Marc Fisher, and Loeffler Randall.

Princess Eugenie, Aquazzura, boots, leather boots, black boots, heeled boots, fall boots, knee-high boots, slouchy boots, camel coat, overcoat, tights, sheer tights, fall fashion, fall style, London
Princess Eugenie and Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville visit the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in Trafalgar Square, London on Oct. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie often opts for classic and versatile styles in her shoe wardrobe. For formal occasions, the royal can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Carvela and Givenchy, among other top brands. She’s also been seen during conference events in slipper-style loafers by Charlotte Olympia. For more casual occasions, the princess often wears white sneakers from Løci and Adidas, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Princess Eugenie’s 2018 royal wedding in the gallery.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad