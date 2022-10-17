Princess Eugenie Pairs Fall-Ready Boots with a Classic Overcoat for Art Exhibition in London

Princess Eugenie dressed in chic fall fashion while visiting a new Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in London’s Trafalgar Square today.

For the occasion, the royal stepped out with Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville in a black wrap dress. Giving the classic piece a formal air was its signature knotted side tie, as well as a button-up silhouette with a lacy smocked bodice. Eugenie layered the dress with sheer black tights for added formality, as well as a camel-toned wool overcoat with tortoiseshell buttons; the style’s timeless nature emphasized her outfit’s versatility while providing added warmth from the fall chill. Small gold hoop earrings, layered rings, and a round pendant necklace finished her ensemble.

Princess Eugenie visits the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in Trafalgar Square, London on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Eugenie smarty layered her ensemble over a pair of leather boots by Aquazzura. Her now-sold-out Boogie set featured knee-high black uppers with almond-shaped toes, complete with a faintly slouched texture for added comfort. Block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair, giving her a subtle height boost while remaining wearable throughout the day.

A closer look at the princess’ Aquazzura boots. CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Boots like Princess Eugenie’s are an ongoing fall trend every season, due to their higher coverage. Knee and over-the-knee pairs in neutral suedes and leathers are popular from their layering abilities — popular styling tricks include wearing pairs beneath wider trousers or midi-length skirts and dresses — and faintly equestrian nature. The style returns seasonally for a range of affordable and luxury brands; this fall has seen sets reintroduced across labels including Stuart Weitzman, Vince Camuto, Marc Fisher, and Loeffler Randall.

Princess Eugenie and Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville visit the Anti-Slavery Collective art exhibition in Trafalgar Square, London on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie often opts for classic and versatile styles in her shoe wardrobe. For formal occasions, the royal can be spotted in pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Carvela and Givenchy, among other top brands. She’s also been seen during conference events in slipper-style loafers by Charlotte Olympia. For more casual occasions, the princess often wears white sneakers from Løci and Adidas, as well.

