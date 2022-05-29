Princess Charlene of Monaco is Summer-Ready in Chic Jumpsuit and Hidden Heels at Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco was the place to be this weekend as celebrities flocked to the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Saturday — as proven when Princess Charlene made a regal appearance for the occasion.

The princess appeared alongside her husband, Prince Albert II, and their children for the event’s anthem ceremony. For the occasion, she wore a pale blue jumpsuit with long cuffed sleeves and an elegantly curved neckline. The piece was complete with flowing trousers.

The royal accessorized in minimalist fashion, only pairing her outfit with a sculpted gold ring and diamond post earrings.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the anthem ceremony for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix with Prince Albert II of Monaco on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Princess Charlene opted to remain minimalist as well — in fact, her footwear couldn’t be fully seen beneath her jumpsuit’s flowing hems. However, from the toes of her footwear peeking beneath them, it’s likely she paired her jumpsuit with a set of nude or blush pink leather flats or close-toed heels with rounded toes. Regardless of its silhouette, the style provided a clean base for her ensemble to stand out.

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Sergio Perez and Redbull Racing RBPT. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Monaco, with numerous stars including Conor McGregor, Maye Musk, Naomi Campbell and more in attendance.

