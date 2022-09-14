×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth in Ruffled Jacket & Headband With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Westminster Hall for Lying-in-State

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style From the 1960s
View Gallery 43 Images

Princess Beatrice was part of today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Beatrice was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The princess followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a ruffled-trim coat featuring a bow detailing, with a black skirt, black tights and matching pumps. She accessorized the look with a chunky velvet headband that also featured black bow detailing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Princess Beatrice pays her respect in The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice at The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The tradition of black mourning clothing started during the Roman Empire. Back then, the deceased’s family would wear a dark-colored toga as a sign of grief. This tradition persisted throughout medieval times when widows would wear black caps and veils to mourn the loss of their loved ones in England. By the late 19th century, black clothing had become associated with mourning after Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing only black to mourn the loss of her husband, Prince Albert.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew,  Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will wear black or nude tights during the mourning period as a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad