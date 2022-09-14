Princess Beatrice Honors Queen Elizabeth in Ruffled Jacket & Headband With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Westminster Hall for Lying-in-State

Princess Beatrice was part of today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. Beatrice was accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The princess followed the royal traditions in a somber outfit, wearing a ruffled-trim coat featuring a bow detailing, with a black skirt, black tights and matching pumps. She accessorized the look with a chunky velvet headband that also featured black bow detailing.

Princess Beatrice at The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The tradition of black mourning clothing started during the Roman Empire. Back then, the deceased’s family would wear a dark-colored toga as a sign of grief. This tradition persisted throughout medieval times when widows would wear black caps and veils to mourn the loss of their loved ones in England. By the late 19th century, black clothing had become associated with mourning after Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing only black to mourn the loss of her husband, Prince Albert.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Queen Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Princess Sophie, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 14, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although there are no official rules for royal women regarding wearing tights in public, it’s expected that royal women will wear black or nude tights during the mourning period as a sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

