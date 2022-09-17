Princess Beatrice Dons Pleated Skirt & Statement Headband at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

Princess Beatrice was part of today’s royal vigil around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London. She joined all the other seven queen’s grandchildren to pay her respect to the late monarch.
Beatrice wore a black jacket, adding a black belt around her waist and a pleated black skirt, following the somber tradition for the mourning period. She slipped on classic black pumps with ankle strap, and accessorized minimally with a statement chunky headband with bow detailing.
Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. She is ninth in line to the throne.
Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Phillips also attended today’s vigil.
Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.
