×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Princess Beatrice Dons Pleated Skirt & Statement Headband at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen during a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice is seen during a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice was part of today’s royal vigil around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London. She joined all the other seven queen’s grandchildren to pay her respect to the late monarch.

Beatrice wore a black jacket, adding a black belt around her waist and a pleated black skirt, following the somber tradition for the mourning period. She slipped on classic black pumps with ankle strap, and accessorized minimally with a statement chunky headband with bow detailing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen during a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice is seen during a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. She is ninth in line to the throne.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Phillips also attended today’s vigil.

TOPSHOT - Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 17, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York, Britain’s Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on Sept. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad