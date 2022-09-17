Princess Beatrice Dons Pleated Skirt & Statement Headband at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

Princess Beatrice is seen during a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London.

Princess Beatrice was part of today’s royal vigil around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London. She joined all the other seven queen’s grandchildren to pay her respect to the late monarch.

Beatrice wore a black jacket, adding a black belt around her waist and a pleated black skirt, following the somber tradition for the mourning period. She slipped on classic black pumps with ankle strap, and accessorized minimally with a statement chunky headband with bow detailing.

Princess Beatrice is seen during a vigil in honor of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. She is ninth in line to the throne.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Phillips also attended today’s vigil.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York, Britain’s Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

