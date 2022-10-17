Pink Grooves in Fishnets, Disco Shorts & Roller Skates for ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Cover

Pink is returning with new music — and a groovy new style era, to boot.

The Grammy Award-winning musician shared a cover of her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” on Instagram on Monday afternoon. On the cover, Pink’s ensemble brought an ’80s spin to her glamorously edgy style. For the occasion, the star wore a pair of black fishnet tights beneath a bold pair of short shorts, featuring ombré pink and white hues with studded pockets. Adding to her outfit’s retro appeal was a white and pink letterman-style jacket with red striped accents, as well white tube socks printed with “Hot” lettering. Her ensemble was finished with a backpack shaped like a fluffy teddy bear, as well as multicolored bracelets, drop earrings and a pink barrette.

“#NGNDA,” Pink captioned the photo, complete with the single’s Nov. 4 release date. Currently, fans can pre-save the single and purchase P!ink Summer Carnival — her upcoming 2023 tour — on the musician’s website.

When it came to footwear, Pink strapped into a set of dark pink roller skates on her album’s cover. The “True Love” singer’s set featured cream laces, as well as a structured base with clear plastic wheels that featured blue interior hues. The style added a whimsical, playful air to her ensemble, affirming its optimistic retro style.

However, this isn’t Pink’s only retro roller skating moment in recent weeks, either. In early October, she shared a blurred photo on Instagram where she skated in a pair of distressed overalls. Completing the photo was neon-lined lettering proclaiming “One thing I never wanna do is throw away my dancing shoes” — possibly a hint at the new single’s lyrics.

Pink’s footwear is often edgy and bright, fitting into her rock n’ roll personal style. The “Lady Marmalade” singer’s red carpet and performance footwear style often features platform-soled boots, booties and sandals with pointed or stiletto heels, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in an array of colorful and printed sneakers, boots and platform boots by Saint Laurent, Birknstock and more.

PHOTOS: Discover Pink’s standout style moments over the years in the gallery.