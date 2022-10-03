×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pairs Bra with Leather Jacket & Towering Boots for Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week Show

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
PHOEBE
Stella McCartney Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Stella McCartney Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Stella McCartney Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Stella McCartney Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
View Gallery 30 Images

Phoebe Gates took the sky-high route when dressing for Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 20-year-old influencer arrived at the designer’s outdoor tri-colored runway in a pair of white wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the bottom for a chic finish. The pair featured a multicolored print of birds and flowers on each leg, and was paired with an unbuttoned black faux leather jacket. Giving Gates’ ensemble added edge was a black bra top, featuring thin cups and upper straps cinched with a curved cord. Her slick ensemble was complete with a studded black version of McCartney’s hit Falabella mini bag, complete with a shiny silver chain.

Phoebe Gates, Stella McCartney, boots, platform boots, black boots, ankle boots, bra, runway show, fashion show, Paris, Paris Fashion Week
Phoebe Gates attends Stella McCartney’s Spring 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Gates opted for a set of towering platform ankle boots. The Stanford University student’s $895 style featured stretchy vegan black leather uppers, complete with a zipped silhouette and lightly squared toes. Textured thick soles and matching block heels, likely totaling at least 3 inches in height, finished the pair — which added an effortless finish to Gates’ outfit.

Phoebe Gates, Stella McCartney, boots, platform boots, black boots, ankle boots, bra, runway show, fashion show, Paris, Paris Fashion Week
Phoebe Gates attends Stella McCartney’s Spring 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gates has become an emerging star in the fashion world, particularly while attending Fashion Month shows this season for Aje, Alice + Olivia, Michael Kors and Valentino. The socialite often wears stiletto-heeled or platform sandals in neutral tones for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Gates has also been spotted in low-top Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose sneakers, as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Stella McCartney’s Fall 2021 collection in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad