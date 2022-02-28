Penelope Cruz Thinks Pink in Seamless Bodysuit with Built-In Heels for ‘W Magazine’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Penelope Cruz debuted her slickest look to-date on the cover of “W Magazine.” The issue highlighted directors and their muses in dream roles, featuring Cruz as Carmen from the ballet “Carmen” with director Pedro Almodóvar—who also photographed her in the editorial.

The “Parallel Mothers” star posed in a slim-fitting pink bodysuit with built-in gloves. Hailing from Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia for AZ Factory as a tribute to the late designer Alber Elbaz, the piece featured a full-body silhouette with a curved neckline. The slick suit was complete with red hair flowers.

When it came to shoes, the “Loving Pablo” actress‘ bodysuit came complete with pointed-toe heels built into the garment. The style featured sharp pointed toes with stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The daring shoe-outfit hybrid also made an appearance beneath a coordinating Balenciaga for AZ Factory bow dress. Cruz also slipped on gowns and tops by Chanel, Balenciaga and Vicky Martín Berrocal for the editorial.

Cruz’s bodysuit was a new take on the divisive boot pants trend—which Balenciaga has led the charge of, though brands like Diesel, Richard Quinn, Emilio Pucci and Saint Laurent have launched their own styles as well. Most pairs merge pant or legging-like bottoms with pointed-toe heeled boots for a hybrid garment that can be layered with numerous pieces or worn on its own. Stars like Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld have also stepped out in the style in recent weeks.

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

