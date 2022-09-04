Penelope Cruz Checks Out in Racing Flag-Print Maxi Dress and Hidden Platforms at Venice Film Festival 2022

Penelope Cruz took her elegant style to the Venice Film Festival, hitting the red carpet with a burst of retro prints.

Arriving to the “L’Immensità” photocall on Sunday, the actress wore a sweeping red maxi dress from Chanel’s Resort 2023 collection. As part of the collection’s Monaco inspirations, the halter-neck style featured a swirling overlapping print of black and white checkered racing flags, referencing the principality’s famed Grand Prix races. The ensemble was cinched with a thin black belt and complete with rows of thin black stripes at its hem. Completing Cruz’ outfit were thin gold hoop earrings and layered rings.

Penelope Cruz attends the “L’Immensità” photocall at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the Oscar-winning actress‘ shoes weren’t visible beneath her dress’ long skirt. However, while disembarking in Venice earlier that day, a black leather open-toed platform sole peeked beneath her ensemble. Though the rest of the style couldn’t be seen, it’s likely it was complete with a set of 4-5-inch stiletto or block heels, similarly to pairs Cruz has previously worn on the red carpet. Her arrival ensemble was complete with black sunglasses, as well as a quilted leather Chanel flap handbag.

Related Timothée Chalamet Goes Dark in Twisted Suit and Leather Boots for 'British Vogue' Party at Venice Film Festival 2022 Sigourney Weaver Pops in Red Jumpsuit and Studded Valentino Sandals at Venice Film Festival 2022 Rachel Brosnahan Brings Back Socks with Heels in Risqué Suiting at Venice Film Festival 2022

Penelope Cruz arrives in Venice for the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz arrives in Venice for the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.