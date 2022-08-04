×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Penelope Cruz Laces Into ’70s-Inspired Heeled Brogues to Film Ferrari Biopic in Italy

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
PENELOPE-5
2021
2019
2019
2018
View Gallery 15 Images

Penelope Cruz was utterly ’70s while filming a new biopic of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari in the Italian city of Modena — with shoes to boot. The movie, directed by Michael Mann, also stars Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley.

The “Vanilla Sky” star strolled through the city in a knee-length navy dress, which included a belted silhouette, white piping and rolled-up long sleeves. Cruz’s dress also included a white floral print, creating an ensemble that was elegant and distinctly reminiscent of the era. Sheer black tights and rounded sunglasses completed her outfit.

Penelope Cruz, Ferradri, biopic, 1970s style, floral dress, blue dress, sunglasses, booties, lace-up booties, black booties, leather booties, brogues, heeled brogues, leather brogues
Penelope Cruz films Enzo Ferrari’s biopic in Modena, Italy on August 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency
Penelope Cruz, Ferradri, biopic, 1970s style, floral dress, blue dress, sunglasses, booties, lace-up booties, black booties, leather booties, brogues, heeled brogues, leather brogues
Penelope Cruz films Enzo Ferrari’s biopic in Modena, Italy on August 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

When it came to shoes, the “Loving Pablo” actress wore a pair of black brogues. To be exact, her style featured leather uppers in an ankle-high height with almond-shaped toes, creating a business-worthy ankle bootie. The footwear also included a lace-up silhouette, finished off with short thick heels that totaled 2-3 inches in height. The style added a vintage flair to Cruz’s outfit while remaining chic and whimsical.

Penelope Cruz, Ferradri, biopic, 1970s style, floral dress, blue dress, sunglasses, booties, lace-up booties, black booties, leather booties, brogues, heeled brogues, leather brogues
A closer look at Cruz’s brogues.
CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency
Penelope Cruz, Ferradri, biopic, 1970s style, floral dress, blue dress, sunglasses, booties, lace-up booties, black booties, leather booties, brogues, heeled brogues, leather brogues
Penelope Cruz films Enzo Ferrari’s biopic in Modena, Italy on August 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

Discover Cruz’s elegant red carpet style in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad