Penelope Cruz Laces Into ’70s-Inspired Heeled Brogues to Film Ferrari Biopic in Italy

Penelope Cruz was utterly ’70s while filming a new biopic of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari in the Italian city of Modena — with shoes to boot. The movie, directed by Michael Mann, also stars Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley.

The “Vanilla Sky” star strolled through the city in a knee-length navy dress, which included a belted silhouette, white piping and rolled-up long sleeves. Cruz’s dress also included a white floral print, creating an ensemble that was elegant and distinctly reminiscent of the era. Sheer black tights and rounded sunglasses completed her outfit.

Penelope Cruz films Enzo Ferrari’s biopic in Modena, Italy on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Penelope Cruz films Enzo Ferrari’s biopic in Modena, Italy on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

When it came to shoes, the “Loving Pablo” actress wore a pair of black brogues. To be exact, her style featured leather uppers in an ankle-high height with almond-shaped toes, creating a business-worthy ankle bootie. The footwear also included a lace-up silhouette, finished off with short thick heels that totaled 2-3 inches in height. The style added a vintage flair to Cruz’s outfit while remaining chic and whimsical.

A closer look at Cruz’s brogues. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Penelope Cruz films Enzo Ferrari’s biopic in Modena, Italy on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo via Mega Agency

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

