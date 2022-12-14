Penelope Cruz Pops in Red Chanel Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘Quotidien’

Penelope Cruz was sportily outfitted to promote her latest film, “L’Immensita,” in Paris this week. The French-Italian drama, which Cruz stars in alongside Luana Giuliani and Vincenzo Amato, was previously released in theaters in Italy on Sept. 15.

While arriving for an appearance on French TV show “Quotidien,” Cruz stepped out in a bright Chanel outfit. The Oscar-winning actress ‘ ensemble, designed by Virginie Viard, featured a red nylon jumpsuit with long legs and arms, fully covered in the brand’s “double C” logo. A zipped bodice and gold and red buttons finished the piece. Completing Cruz’s attire was a quilted leather shoulder bag, also by Chanel. Penelope Cruz arrives to appear on “Quotidien” in Paris on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA Penelope Cruz arrives to appear on “Quotidien” in Paris on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA When it came to footwear, the “Vanilla Sky” star boosted her ensemble with a set of low-heeled pumps . Her black pair featured pointed toes with asymmetric front straps, creating a cutout appearance. Thin heels likely totaling 2 to 3 inches in height finished the set, providing Cruz with a walkable height boost during the occasion. asymmetric

A closer look at Cruz’s pumps. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

However, this wasn’t Cruz’s only bold look while promoting “L’Immensita” this week. While on the red carpet at its Parisian premiere on Tuesday, the actress wore a belted black tweed minidress with capped leather pumps — also by Chanel.

Penelope Cruz attends the “L’Immensita” premiere in Paris on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

