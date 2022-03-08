Penelope Cruz is Pretty in Pink in Chanel Minidress and Peep-Toe Heels at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Penelope Cruz was thinking pink while attending the Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California on Monday afternoon. The actress was joined by numerous stars also nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony, including Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose.

The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet with husband Javier Bardem in a pink tweed minidress from Chanel. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, the style featured a sleeveless silhouette with two large front pockets, closed by silver buttons with Chanel’s “Double C” logos and a quilted texture. Cruz’s look was complete with a black quilted Chanel handbag.

Penelope Cruz attends the Oscars Nominee Luncheon in California on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Loving Pablo” actress wore a pair of black velvet peep-toe heels. The style, like many of today’s popular platform sandals, featured thin ankle straps with wide toe straps and a raised platform sole. The actress’ footwear featured 4-5 inch-high stiletto block heels. The pair smoothly completed her look with a classic neutral hue and soft texture. However, this isn’t the only occasion Cruz has strapped on the pair; she also wore the same heels to the “Official Competition” premiere in February.

Penelope Cruz attends the Oscars Nominee Luncheon in California on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

A closer look at Cruz’s heels. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martinez attend the “Official Competition” Madrid premiere at Capitol Cinema in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Heeled sandals are making a comeback, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. Styles like Cruz’s are favored for their comfort and support, thanks to secure straps and thick platform soles. In addition to the “Everybody Knows” actress, stars like Gabrielle Union, Katy Perry and Jamie Chung have been spotted in sleek sandals by Gucci, Gianvito Rossi and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks.

Penelope Cruz attends the Oscars Nominee Luncheon in California on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

