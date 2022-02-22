Penelope Cruz Blooms in Chanel Floral-Print Gown and Peep-Toe Heels on the Red Carpet

Penelope Cruz made a spring-worthy statement while attending the “Official Competition” premiere in Madrid, alongside co-stars Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez.

The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet in a sweeping Chanel gown. The black-and-white number featured a black Peter Pan collar and long flared sleeves, as well as a front slit. The piece also included an allover print of “Chanel” lettering and “double C” logos, as well as camellias, stars and jewels. Complete with a shiny black clutch and gold and pearl Chanel hoop earrings, Cruz’s look was both chic and punchy.

Penelope Cruz attends the “Official Competition” Madrid premiere at Capitol Cinema in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz attend the “Official Competition” Madrid premiere at Capitol Cinema in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Loving Pablo” actress wore a pair of black velvet peep-toe heels. The style, like many of today’s popular platform sandals, featured thin ankle straps with wide toe straps and a raised platform sole. Though Cruz’s heels weren’t fully visible, the actress’ footwear likely featured 4-5 inch-high stiletto heels. The pair smoothly completed her look with a coordinating neutral hue and soft texture.

Penelope Cruz attends the “Official Competition” Madrid premiere at Capitol Cinema in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A closer look at Cruz’s platform heels. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Heeled sandals are making a comeback, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. Styles like Cruz’s are favored for their comfort and support, thanks to secure straps and thick platform soles. In addition to the “Everybody Knows” actress, stars like Gabrielle Union, Katy Perry and Jamie Chung have been spotted in sleek sandals by Gucci, Gianvito Rossi and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks.

Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz and Oscar Martinez attend the “Official Competition” Madrid premiere at Capitol Cinema in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 21, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

Discover Cruz’s elegant red carpet style in the gallery.