Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Go Partying in Valentino Gowns With Sky-High Heels in Holiday Campaign

Paris Hilton joined Nicky Hilton in welcoming the holiday season in sparkling style, thanks to Valentino.

The “Simple Life” star posed with Nicky at home in a walk-in closet on Instagram, each dressed in head-to-toe outfits from Valentino’s “The Party” collection. Shot by Camraface, Paris shone in a metallic gold crystal-embellished minidress, while Nicky opted for a sheer sequined gold blouse and Rockstud flap handbag with classic blue jeans. Each sister also slipped on sharp sunglasses, as well as dynamic heels; Paris opted to go gold in a pair of metallic Rockstud pumps, while Nicky went sky-high in a bronze crystal-coated pair of platform pumps.

However this wasn’t the stylish duo’s only Valentino moment together. In another set of images, Paris wore the same gold bag as Nicky with a purple, blue, pink and silver minidress, complete with crystal-covered purple Tan-Go platform pumps. Nicky, meanwhile — while humorously checking her makeup in the window of Paris’ pink sports car — gleamed in an emerald green sequined gown and a multicolored logo-buckled clutch.

The sisters’ final party-ready outfits came in the form of classic gowns, with a glamorous Valentino twist. Paris posed in a black minidress, featuring dynamic side cutouts lined in crystal chain links. Nicky’s dress — similarly to the “Stars Are Blind” singer‘s — featured the same archive-inspired cutouts in a white long-sleeved gown. The duo also each wore a pointed-toe set of Valentino pumps; Nicky’s featured glossy tan patent leather, while Paris opted for a jet-black studded set.

Paris Hilton’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. The “Paris in Love” star has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

