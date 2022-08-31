Paris Hilton Preps for Burning Man 2022 in Pink Catsuit, Butterfly Wings and Locked Givenchy Boots

Paris Hilton brought a fashionable take to her Burning Man outfits, which she began packing this week. The festival and party is held from Aug. 28- Sept. 5 in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

The “Simple Life” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories while preparing for the occasion, posing in a stretchy pink Good American catsuit. Her $140 High Shine style featured a high zip-up collar, long legs and sleeves in a compression-style fabric. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were heart-shaped Esqape goggles, as well as a set of oversized pink sunglasses and light-up pink butterfly wings attached to a metallic pink leather harness.

Paris Hilton poses for a mirror selfie before Burning Man on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

The “Stars Are Blind” singer finished her ensemble with a set of Givenchy boots. Her $1,995 Shark Lock style included black leather uppers with pointed toes and 3-5-inch block heels, covered by folded leather uppers — an edgier take on the Shark boots Riccardo Tisci introduced at the house in the 2010’s. Punctuating the pair were strap accented with asymmetric silver padlocks embossed with Givenchy’s “4G” logo, adding a grungy finish to Hilton’s outfit.

Givenchy’s Shark Lock ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Givenchy

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Paris Hilton attends the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

