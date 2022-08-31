×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Paris Hilton Preps for Burning Man 2022 in Pink Catsuit, Butterfly Wings and Locked Givenchy Boots

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted – Show
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
Paris Hilton’s Fashion Through the Years
View Gallery 29 Images

Paris Hilton brought a fashionable take to her Burning Man outfits, which she began packing this week. The festival and party is held from Aug. 28- Sept. 5 in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

The “Simple Life” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories while preparing for the occasion, posing in a stretchy pink Good American catsuit. Her $140 High Shine style featured a high zip-up collar, long legs and sleeves in a compression-style fabric. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were heart-shaped Esqape goggles, as well as a set of oversized pink sunglasses and light-up pink butterfly wings attached to a metallic pink leather harness.

Paris Hilton, Burning Man, Good American, Dolls Kill, catsuit, pink catsuit, butterfly wings, harness, Givenchy, boots, black boots, ankle boots, heeled boots, leather boots, lock boots
Paris Hilton poses for a mirror selfie before Burning Man on Aug. 30, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paris Hilton/Instagram

The “Stars Are Blind” singer finished her ensemble with a set of Givenchy boots. Her $1,995 Shark Lock style included black leather uppers with pointed toes and 3-5-inch block heels, covered by folded leather uppers — an edgier take on the Shark boots Riccardo Tisci introduced at the house in the 2010’s. Punctuating the pair were strap accented with asymmetric silver padlocks embossed with Givenchy’s “4G” logo, adding a grungy finish to Hilton’s outfit.

Related

Khloe Kardashian Goes Barefoot With Bold Red Pedicure To Promote Good American Lace Up Denim Jeans

Paris Hilton Dances To Britney Spears & Elton John's 'Hold Me Closer' In Barbiecore Pink Sneakers & Velour Tracksuit

Elle Fanning Channels 'Simple Life'-Era Paris Hilton in Velour Bikini, Overalls & Pumps for 'W Magazine'

Givenchy, boots, black boots, ankle boots, heeled boots, leather boots, lock boots
Givenchy’s Shark Lock ankle boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Givenchy

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Paris Hilton, Pumps, Cannes Lions Festival
Paris Hilton attends the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on June 21, 2022.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s glamorous style evolution over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad