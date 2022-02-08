Paris Hilton Sparkles for Her NFT Debut in Strapless Dress, Sequin Kimono and Crystal Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Hilton dressed in dazzling fashion to kick-start her latest venture with a bang—NFTs. The heiress shared a special Instagram video to launch her debut NFT collection, “Paris: Past Lives, New Beginnings,” with Jon Youshaei of Origin Protocol. The featured $11,111 “All Eyes On Me” NFT, which includes a blue avatar and a rabbit-like figure—dressed in Hilton’s own 21st birthday outfit, a sparkly minidress and tiara—has already sold out.

The entrepreneur was enchantingly dressed in a strapless light blue sequin minidress, complete with a sequined white belt accent. Layered with an ombre blue sequin kimono, Hilton brought a new dimension to monochrome dressing. Her look was complete with futuristic sunglasses, crystal drop earrings and her now-signature fingerless gloves—also covered in crystals. Naturally, she added a business-worthy twist with a sparkling choker that featured “BOSS” cutout lettering.

When it came to shoes, Hilton gave her glamorous business look an extra kick with sparkling pumps. The style featured a pointed-toe silhouette covered with crystals, as well as silver uppers. The statement-making pair also included stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. Hilton’s pumps gave her ensemble a height and glamour boost, proving that business style doesn’t have to boring—it can even include a dash of sparkle, too.

Pointed-toe pumps are fully revived and back in shoe rotations, sparking a desire for glamour and dressing up. Styles like Hilton’s, which feature triangular toes and stiletto heels, have become the most popular iterations. In addition to Hilton, stars like Hilary Duff, Dakota Johnson and Madelaine Petsch have been spotted in pairs by Dior, Andrea Wazen and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks. Hilton’s made he style one of her signatures—in fact, her latest go-to pair is Valentino’s Rockstud pumps, which she owns in at least five colors.

Paris Hilton gets lunch with Nicky Hilton in New York City on January 25, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Stars Are Blind” singer’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

