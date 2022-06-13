Paris Hilton Sparkles in Daring Disco Cutout Dress With Christina Aguilera & Mya at LA Pride

Paris Hilton showed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community while DJ’ing for Christina Aguilera’s performance — which included a cameo by Kim Petras — at LA Pride this weekend.

On Sunday, the “Stars Are Blind” singer took the stage with Aguilera at Los Angeles State Historic Park in a custom silver dress by Bryan Hearns. The crystal-embellished piece featured a halter-neck silhouette with long sleeves, a plunging top cutout and thigh-high miniskirt with a daring waist-high side slit. Completing Hilton’s sparkling look was a sheer cutout bodice with geometric lines of crystal embroidery for aded glitz. The star finished her outfit with glittering silver fingerless gloves and A-Morir sunglasses.

Paris Hilton DJ’s for Christina Aguilera’s performance at LA Gay Pride on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Though Hilton’s footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely the star — who frequently favors embellished and monochrome looks — wore a matching or complementary set of boots or pointed-toe pumps, similarly to her past red carpet and DJ ensembles over the years.

Hilton didn’t just DJ at LA Pride, however; the multi-hyphenate also danced onstage with Mya when the rapper mad a surprise appearance to perform “Lady Marmalade” with Aguilera as well.

Paris Hilton dances with Mya onstage during Christina Aguilera’s performance at LA Gay Pride on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Paris Hilton dances with Mya onstage during Christina Aguilera’s performance at LA Gay Pride on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

